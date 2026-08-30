Telangana worker returns from Saudi after Rs 1.78 lakh raised

A Telangana worker who was hospitalised in Saudi Arabia after suffering from health problems and a head injury has returned to India after social workers, relatives, friends and colleagues raised funds to facilitate his return.

D. Srinivas, a native of Kalvakota village in Medipalli mandal of Jagtial district, had been working as a rigger in Dammam for around 12 years. He had been facing health issues for about a month and was admitted to Dammam Central Hospital. During this period, he also fell in a bathroom and sustained a head injury, further worsening his condition.

Jeddah-based social worker Abdul Rafique told Siasat.com on Sunday, August 30, that Srinivas’s relative, Gangadhar, approached the Gulf Workers Awareness Center (GWAC) on August 18 seeking assistance to bring him back to India.

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Mohammed Farooq, a social worker and GWAC member, along with Srinivas’s expatriate friend Pravin and Gangadhar, met his kafeel, or sponsor, to discuss arrangements for his return.

Around 12,000 Saudi riyals was initially required for the process. However, the amount was reduced to 7,000 riyals (approximately Rs 1.78 lakh) after Srinivas’s poor health and inability to work were taken into consideration, Rafique said.

The amount was subsequently collected through contributions from his family, friends and colleagues. Srinivas’s final exit was then processed, enabling him to leave Saudi Arabia.

Srinivas’s condition was such that he required a wheelchair while travelling back to India, Rafique said.

Srinivas, who has two daughters and a son, arrived in India on Tuesday, August 25. One of his daughters was recently married.