Indians in Iran urged to stay calm, follow embassy advisories amid Israel-Iran conflict

Israel attacked Iran early Friday targeting its nuclear, missile and military infrastructure.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th June 2025 5:12 pm IST
A damaged building in Tehran with shattered windows and debris on the ground following Israel’s strikes on Iran.
Damaged building in Tehran after Israeli strikes. Photo: Reuters

Tehran: Indians in Iran were on Sunday asked not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran through its social media accounts in view of the current situation in the country following the launch of strikes by Israel.

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy here asked all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the embassy’s social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.

The embassy provided a Google form on its X account and asked the Indian citizens to fill it out to provide their details.

“Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran,” it said.

It also provided a Telegram Link and asked the Indian citizen to join it to receive updates on the situation from the mission.

“Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran,” the embassy posted on X.

It also provided emergency contact details.

“Contacts numbers: For call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109 For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709, Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 and Zahedan: +98 9396356649,” the mission said in a statement.

Israel attacked Iran early Friday targeting its nuclear, missile and military infrastructure. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes on Israel. Israel threatened even greater force after some Iranian missiles struck buildings in the heart of the country.

