Israel warns Iranians to evacuate arms factories; Tehran signals readiness to halt attacks

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military warned Iranians on Sunday to immediately evacuate “military weapons production factories,” likely signalling new strikes are coming.

Col Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, posted the warning on the social platform X in Iran’s Farsi language.

Adraee in the past has signalled other strikes in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Yemen amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi urges urgent evacuation of 1700 Indians stranded in Iran, Iraq

#عاجل الإنذار يشمل جميع مصانع الأسلحة والمنشات الداعمة لها في ايران https://t.co/SNyxNZGXWO — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 15, 2025

His warning came just after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled Tehran would stop its attacks on Israel if Israel stopped its strikes.

“If the aggression stops, our responses will also stop,” Araghchi said, addressing diplomats in Tehran in his first public appearance since Israeli strikes began on Friday.

Araghchi’s statement coincided with the collapse of planned negotiations with the United States in Oman over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme. The talks were called off amid the ongoing Israeli attacks.