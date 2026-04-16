Indians may face delays in US employment visas amid rising demand

Hyderabad: Indians seeking jobs in the United States may face longer wait times for employment visas as the US Department of State flagged possible delays due to rising demand.

The department said high usage in the EB-5 (investor visa) unreserved category could lead to delays. According to the Visa Bulletin for May 2026, the category may be temporarily unavailable to keep issuances within annual limits.

The situation will be monitored closely, and changes will be made if required, said the bulletin.

Authorities said rising demand and higher visa usage by Indian applicants in the EB-5 unreserved category could require retrogression of the final action date or even temporary unavailability to stay within the FY 2026 annual cap.





