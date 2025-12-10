Hyderabad: Indian movies have been growing year after year, not only in scale but also in storytelling, technology, and global reach. Audiences today enjoy films from every corner of the country, from big-budget spectacles to small emotional stories.

With more theatres, streaming platforms, and international releases, Indian cinema has become one of the fastest developing film industries in the world.

Below are the IMDb’s “Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025”, followed by the list of the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 so far.

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025

1. Mohit Suri, Saiyaara

2. Aryan Khan, The Bastards of Bollywood

3. Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie

4. Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi

5. Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan

6. R. S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par

7. Anurag Basu, Metro In Dino

8. Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

9. Laxman Utekar, Chhaava

10. Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound

IMDb plays a major role in this global rise. Every month, over 250 million people visit IMDb to decide what to watch. The platform reflects real viewer interest because its rankings are based on actual page views from audiences worldwide. As Indian films and filmmakers attract more attention, their presence on IMDb’s lists shows how strongly they connect with viewers across continents.