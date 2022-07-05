India’s Anahat wins German Junior Open Squash

In the finals, the 14-year-old beat Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0 in the girls under 15 category.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Published: 5th July 2022 10:02 am IST
Image: Ians

New Delhi: India’s Anahat continued her winning streak and won German junior open squash championship super series event, held at Hamburg between July 1-4.

She reached the finals beating the Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-1 in the semifinals and Savannah Moxham of Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, 2 national championships and 9 international titles.

