India’s Anahat wins German Junior Open Squash

New Delhi: India’s Anahat continued her winning streak and won German junior open squash championship super series event, held at Hamburg between July 1-4.

In the finals, the 14-year-old beat Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0 in the girls under 15 category.

She reached the finals beating the Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-1 in the semifinals and Savannah Moxham of Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, 2 national championships and 9 international titles.

