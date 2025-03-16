India’s costliest barber? Aalim Hakim charges Rs 1 lakh per cut!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors and cricketers love looking stylish. They wear designer clothes and keep trendy hairstyles. In India, one hairstylist is famous for giving celebrities their signature looks—Aalim Hakim. Big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli trust him for their haircuts.

The Man Who Styles Bollywood Stars

Aalim Hakim is India’s most expensive barber. He charges at least Rs. 1 lakh for a haircut. His creativity and precision make him the top choice for actors and sports stars. His hairstyles set trends in the industry.

“My fee is very simple which everybody know How much I charge. So, it starts from Rs 1 lakh. That’s the minimum.”

Carrying His Father’s Legacy

Aalim’s father, Hakim Kairanvi, was a well-known hairstylist who worked with legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar. When his father passed away, Aalim was only 9 years old and had just Rs. 13 in his bank account. He decided to continue his father’s work and started cutting hair in his home balcony.

Hard Work Pays Off

Aalim struggled a lot in the beginning. He saved money to buy a second-hand air conditioner for his small salon. Many people laughed at his career choice, but he stayed focused. L’Oréal saw his talent and sent him abroad for training. When he returned, Bollywood stars started coming to him. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Suniel Shetty were among his first celebrity clients.

Aalim has styled Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Hrithik Roshan in War. He also works with cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Before IPL 2024, he gave Kohli a new haircut with a slit in his eyebrow, which became a trend.

Aalim’s work comes at a high price. He charges at least Rs. 1 lakh per haircut. He believes hairstyling is not just about cutting hair but creating a unique look.