India’s film stars react to heartbreaking Pahalgam attack

Mumbai: India is heartbroken after a terrible terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The attack happened in Baisaran Valley and killed 26 innocent people, including tourists. This sad event has touched many hearts, and several Indian celebrities are speaking out.

Bollywood Stars Speak Up

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared his sadness and said we must stay united. Kangana Ranaut strongly condemned the attack and said the people responsible should be punished. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Akshay Kumar also posted messages online.

South Indian Celebs Show Support

Tollywood actors like Jr NTR, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu also shared their feelings.

The ghastly attack killing 26 innocent people and tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir is horrifying and heartbreaking. It is an unpardonable act of cruelty.



My heart goes out to the families of those killed. Nothing can undo the loss they suffered. My condolences and prayers… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 23, 2025

Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 23, 2025

A dark day… Deeply saddened by the attack in #Pahalgam.

Hope we find the strength to stand together against such cruelty..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻My thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time…. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 23, 2025

Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack . Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people . Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace . Truly Heart breaking — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 23, 2025

Three months back we were there. Over 200 people team for almost 20 days. Pahalgam Was like a dream. The place, the people and the warmth. Heart broken and speechless. Why ? — Nani (@NameisNani) April 22, 2025

I celebrated my birthday 2 years ago in Pahalgam, amidst shooting a film, amidst laughter, amidst my local Kashmiri friends who took the greatest care of us..



What happened yesterday is heartbreaking and infuriating – calling yourself a Force and shooting tourists is the most… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 23, 2025

Powerful Image Goes Viral

A photo of a woman crying next to her husband’s body with the words “All Eyes on PAHALGAM” is being shared widely online. Celebrities like Ram Charan and Randeep Hooda shared it to spread awareness.

Shocked and saddened by the terror attack in Pahalgam. Such incidents have no place in our society and should be strongly condemned.



My prayers are with the families of those affected. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 22, 2025

A Message of Unity and Peace

Many stars are calling for justice, peace, and unity. Sonu Sood and Anupam Kher said the attackers must be punished. Others are asking people to support the victims’ families and not let hate win.