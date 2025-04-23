India’s film stars react to heartbreaking Pahalgam attack

Mumbai: India is heartbroken after a terrible terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The attack happened in Baisaran Valley and killed 26 innocent people, including tourists. This sad event has touched many hearts, and several Indian celebrities are speaking out.
Bollywood Stars Speak Up
Actor Vicky Kaushal shared his sadness and said we must stay united. Kangana Ranaut strongly condemned the attack and said the people responsible should be punished. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Akshay Kumar also posted messages online.
South Indian Celebs Show Support
Tollywood actors like Jr NTR, Nani, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu also shared their feelings.
Powerful Image Goes Viral
A photo of a woman crying next to her husband’s body with the words “All Eyes on PAHALGAM” is being shared widely online. Celebrities like Ram Charan and Randeep Hooda shared it to spread awareness.
A Message of Unity and Peace
Many stars are calling for justice, peace, and unity. Sonu Sood and Anupam Kher said the attackers must be punished. Others are asking people to support the victims’ families and not let hate win.