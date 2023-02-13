India’s first CAPA IVM (drug-free IVF) baby born in Telangana

The technique is a boon to women with PCOS, Thrombophilia, Resistant ovary syndrome, Oocyte maturation problems, and women who have Cancer and need immediate treatment.

Telangana: India’s first CAPA IVM (drug-free IVF) baby born in Warangal
Hyderabad: The Warangal centre of Oasis Fertility recorded the birth of the first CAPA IVM (drug-free IVF) healthy baby in India on February 1.

CAPA in vitro maturation (IVM), a unique technique, being offered by very few centres in the world is the latest addition to traditional infertility treatment practices.

The CAPA-IVM treatment involves fewer hormone injections than traditional IVF, at a significantly lower cost.

Oasis is reportedly the only centre in the country to have expertise in CAPA IVM.

Clinical head and fertility specialist at the centre, Jalagam Kavya Rao said, “CAPA IVM or drug-free IVF is a groundbreaking technique and it is a boon to women with PCOS, thrombophilia, resistant ovary syndrome, oocyte maturation problems and women who have cancer and need immediate treatment.”

“We need everyone to understand that there are exclusive treatment options for every infertility issue and IVF is not the only one. CAPA IVM is less invasive and more economical,” added the doctor.

People should overcome their fears and embrace parenthood through assisted reproduction technology if they are unable to conceive naturally, urged Dr Kavya.

