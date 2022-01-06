India’s first open rock museum comes up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, inaugurated India’s first Open Rock Museum, here on Thursday.

The museum displays around 35 different varieties of rocks from different parts of India with ages ranging from 3.3 billion years to around 55 million years. These rocks also represent the deepest part of the Earth, up to 175 km of distance from the surface of the earth.

Addressed the scientists at the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) later, Singh said that ‘Big Earth data’ occupies the strategic high ground in the era of knowledge economies and India is fully exploiting this new frontier, contributing to the advancement of earth science.

He added that geosciences contribute significantly towards self-reliance and national priorities in New India.

“Science blended with creative innovation brings ‘ease of living’ for the common man, and scientists should adopt out of the box thinking to address the problems of the common public. The expectations of society from scientists are ever growing and scientists should continuously be involved in providing the best science and technology solutions,” he said.

Referring to CSIR-NGRI’s future research efforts designed for Deep-Earth and Near-Surface explorations, which are critical to understand the processes responsible for shaping the Earth’s structure and dynamics, Singh expressed hope that with its charted vision and mission, CSIR-NGRI will play a pivotal role in the coming years to fulfil the aspirations of the nation.

On the occasion, Director of CSIR-NGRI, V.M. Tiwari, presented a resume of the activities of the institute, while CSIR Director General, Shekhar C. Mande, also addressed the gathering.