India’s first poly health clinic at Hyderabad metro station

Hyderabad: The city has launched the country’s first poly health clinic at LB Nagar Metro Station. The newly opened clinic offers a comprehensive range of medical services, including blood tests, diagnostic facilities, a medical shop, consultations with specialists, physiotherapy, telemedicine, and dental care.

The facility was established under Mitta Excellens and was inaugurated on Sunday, September 15, by GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who also travelled on the metro as the chief guest.

She expressed her pride in Hyderabad for being the first city in India to integrate such extensive health services with public transportation. She emphasised that this facility will benefit both commuters and the surrounding community.

Additionally, the LB Nagar Metro Station now features a health ATM, adding another first for the country.

Chairman of Mitta Excellens, Dr Mitta Srinivas Reddy, announced that the LB Nagar clinic is just the beginning, with plans to open similar facilities at Miyapur and Rayadurgam metro stations in the near future.

Mitta Excellens aims to establish 100 such clinics across the country. As part of the Anemia Free India campaign, the clinic will offer free haemoglobin tests and 21 other tests, including vision and audiometry checks, at no cost.