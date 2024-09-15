Hyderabad metro to operate past midnight on September 17

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) announced that metro services will be extended beyond midnight on Tuesday, September 17 in view of the last day of Ganesh immersion. The last trains in all directions will depart at 1 am and are expected to reach their destinations around 2 am.

Additionally, to bolster security and ensure passenger safety, additional police and private security personnel have been deployed at Hyderabad Metro stations in Khairtabad and Lakdikapul.

To further accommodate the high demand, extra ticket counters will be opened at selected Hyderabad Metro stations. HMDL managing director NVS Reddy has appealed to commuters to follow self-discipline and cooperate with security personnel to prevent any stampedes or other incidents.

According to reports, Hyderabad Metro is currently experiencing a significant surge in passenger numbers, with daily ridership surpassing 500,000. This increase has been particularly at Khairatabad station. On Saturday alone, the station recorded an extraordinary 94,000 passengers, with 39,000 entries and 55,000 exits.

Apart from extended timings of the Hyderabad metro, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced 600 special buses at Tank Bund and other places. The move aims to ensure smooth and hassle-free transportation of devotees.

If queries related to the operation of buses during Ganesh immersion, TGSRTC has urged citizens to contact the helplines: 9959226160; 9959226154.

Furthermore, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand directed patrol teams to intensify patrolling in mixed-community localities. The move aims to ensure peace and prevent any communal tensions during the upcoming festivities.

The Hyderabad police commissioner highlighted the security challenges faced last year and called for enhanced traffic management in key areas such as Basheerbagh and MJ Market.

“Vehicles approaching critical junctions from different roads should be managed proportionally,” he stated, emphasizing the need for efficient coordination to prevent congestion and ensure safety.