Hyderabad: In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Indian entertainment was changing quickly. Young audiences were moving from radio to television. The RJ style of speaking became popular on TV, casual, confident, and friendly. Music channels were rising, and anchors were becoming stars. During this shift, one face became impossible to miss. That face was Ruby Bhatia.

India’s First VJ

A former Miss India Canada, Ruby came to Mumbai with no plans of joining the entertainment industry. She auditioned for MTV without even knowing what VJing was and got selected. Soon, she became India’s first video jockey and later the face of Channel V. Her confidence and clarity made her stand out. She once said she interviewed everyone “from a common man to Amitabh Bachchan.”

Ruby Bhatia journey in acting

As her popularity grew, Ruby tried acting. She appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Even with fame and good pay, she felt disconnected. She was not happy playing certain roles and felt uncomfortable with the lifestyle and outfits expected in Bollywood. The constant attention also took away her privacy, and she longed for a quieter life.

Fame Without Obsession

Despite being surrounded by celebrities, Ruby never chased stardom. She once recalled a funny moment where she failed to recognise Rekha at an airport. “She spoke to me and I didn’t know who she was,” Ruby later laughed. “Someone said Rekha ji looks so beautiful. I asked where is Rekha. They said you were just talking to her.”

At the age of 30, Ruby walked away from fame. Deeply inclined towards spirituality, she felt torn between glamour and inner peace. She chose meaning over popularity.

Where is Ruby Bhatia now?

In a 2024 conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Ruby shared that she now helps people with weight loss, personality development, happiness, and emotional issues. She homeschools her sons, runs a women’s helpline, and lives a simple life in Mumbai. Ruby Bhatia did not disappear. She simply chose peace over stardom.