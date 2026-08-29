Mumbai: Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent continues to generate buzz with its second season, and the latest episode has now broken the show’s previous viewership records. The episode featuring Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri has emerged as the most-watched episode of the season so far, crossing 15 million views within just a few hours of its release.

The episode, which dropped on Friday, clocked 15.8 million views in the first seven hours and 42 minutes, according to the analytics shared by Samay. It has since crossed the 2 crore mark within 19 hours, making it the biggest episode of India’s Got Latent 2 so far.

And Orry, unsurprisingly, was quick to claim that his presence had something to do with the numbers.

Orry credits his ‘touch’

Orry shared a screenshot of his conversation with Samay, in which the comedian informed him that their episode had become the most-viewed episode of India’s Got Latent so far.

“Most viewed episode of latent so far. Lessgoo,” Samay wrote.

Orry replied with his trademark confidence, “Now you know the Orry touch is real. That too in just 12 hours.”

For comparison, Samay’s earlier episode featuring singer Karan Aujla has reportedly amassed around 4.3 crore views in total.

Samay and Orry’s banter steals the show

A major highlight of the episode was the back-and-forth between Samay and Orry. The comedian questioned Orry about his much-discussed pose, where he places his hand on the chest of the person he is posing with.

Explaining the gesture, Orry joked, “People think when I put my hand on their body, they feel younger.”

Samay later took a cheeky dig at the influencer, saying, “You once said that you would be a household name one day, and today you are. This shows that where there is a will, there’s a gay.”

Orry responded with a warning in his own dramatic style, telling Samay, “Listen, the type of people I have connections with, tum andar jaayega aur bahar nahi aayega iss baar. Be careful. Aukaat main raho.”

The exchange continued when Orry described the show as “nonsense”, prompting another comeback from Samay, who joked that the show was better than attending weddings and doing Orry’s signature pose.

Top 5 most-viewed India’s Got Latent 2 episodes

With the latest episode taking the top spot, here are the five episodes that have recorded the highest views during the same initial period:

1. Episode 5 – 15.8 million views

Guests: Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri

2. Episode 1 — 14.5 million views

Guests: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Aashish Solanki

3. Episode 2 — 12 million views

Guests: Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

4. Episode 4 — 10.4 million views

Guests: Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua and Gurleen Pannu

5. Episode 3 — 9.7 million views

Guests: Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram, Tanmay Bhat and Yashraj

With its unpredictable humour, celebrity guests and Samay Raina’s unfiltered style, India’s Got Latent 2 appears to be gaining momentum with every episode.

Which episode has been your favourite so far?