India’s highest paid actor: Allu Arjun, beats SRK, check his FEE

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s stardom has reached new heights, especially after his powerful performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Known for his unique style and screen presence, Allu Arjun has become a pan-India star with fans eagerly awaiting his next big release. His upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is one of the most anticipated films in India, promising an exciting continuation of the story and even more action.

Allu Arjun’s Record Fee

The latest news has it that Allu Arjun is now the highest paid actor of India with Pushpa 2 remuneration which is Rs 300 crores. Yes, you read that right!

He managed to defeat some top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan and Thalapthy Vijay with his record breaking fee.

Thalapathy Vijay reportedly earned Rs 275 crore for Thalapathy 69, while Shah Rukh Khan was paid Rs. 250 crore for Jawan. Prabhas recently signed a massive deal worth Rs. 600 crore, earning Rs. 200 crore per movie, making him one of the highest-paid actor in India. Ram Charan also increased his fee by Rs 30 crore, reaching nearly Rs 100 crore for his role in Game Changer.

Allu Arjun himself raised his pay by over 3 times from his previous rate of Rs 100 crore per film.

The Buzz Around Pushpa 2

Released in 2021, Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit, earning over Rs. 350 crore globally. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting Pushpa 2, which will bring back Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Directed by Sukumar, the movie will also feature Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Sreeleela will add to the excitement with a special dance number in Pushpa 2, replacing Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Known for her energetic performances, Sreeleela’s addition has fans buzzing.