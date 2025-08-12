India’s highest paid musician 2025 and his 14 upcoming films

His energetic background scores and catchy songs have made him one of the most popular composers in Indian cinema

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 12th August 2025 6:33 pm IST
Kollywood
Anirudh Ravichander (X)

Hyderabad: Anirudh Ravichander became famous overnight with the song “Why This Kolaveri Di” from the 2012 Tamil film 3. The fun, catchy tune went viral across the world. Since then, Anirudh has worked with top Tamil stars and delivered many blockbuster albums.

Big Hits and Bollywood Debut

Anirudh has given hit music for films like Petta, Master, Vikram, and Jailer. His energetic background scores and catchy songs have made him one of the most popular composers in Indian cinema. In 2023, he entered Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film’s music became a big hit, introducing him to a larger audience and ever since then there is no looking back for him.

Anirudh Ravichander, India’s Highest-Paid Musician

At just 33, Anirudh is now the highest-paid music composer in India. He charged Rs. 10 crore for Jawan, more than even Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman’s usual Rs. 7-8 crore. For films like Leo and Jailer, he charged Rs. 8 crore. Even when a film like Jr NTR’s Devara got average reviews, Anirudh’s songs became superhits. For his upcoming movies, he is said to be charging more than Rs 12 crore.

MS Teachers

Anirudh Ravichander Upcoming Movies 

Anirudh has been busy for years, and the next few years look just as packed. Here is his list of upcoming projects:

  •  Ani 38 – Coolie
  •  Ani 39 – Madarasi
  •  Ani 40 – LIK
  •  Ani 41 – Magic
  •  Ani 42 –  JanaNayagan
  •  Ani 43 – The Paradise
  •  Ani 44 – Toxic
  •  Ani 45 – Indian 3
  •  Ani 46 – Jailer 2
  •  Ani 47 – King
  •  Ani 48 – Devara 2
  •  Ani 49 – Rolex
  •  Ani 50 – Vikram 3

With so many big films ahead, Anirudh is all set to keep ruling the music charts for years to come.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 12th August 2025 6:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button