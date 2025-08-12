Hyderabad: Anirudh Ravichander became famous overnight with the song “Why This Kolaveri Di” from the 2012 Tamil film 3. The fun, catchy tune went viral across the world. Since then, Anirudh has worked with top Tamil stars and delivered many blockbuster albums.

Big Hits and Bollywood Debut

Anirudh has given hit music for films like Petta, Master, Vikram, and Jailer. His energetic background scores and catchy songs have made him one of the most popular composers in Indian cinema. In 2023, he entered Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film’s music became a big hit, introducing him to a larger audience and ever since then there is no looking back for him.

Anirudh Ravichander, India’s Highest-Paid Musician

At just 33, Anirudh is now the highest-paid music composer in India. He charged Rs. 10 crore for Jawan, more than even Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman’s usual Rs. 7-8 crore. For films like Leo and Jailer, he charged Rs. 8 crore. Even when a film like Jr NTR’s Devara got average reviews, Anirudh’s songs became superhits. For his upcoming movies, he is said to be charging more than Rs 12 crore.

Anirudh Ravichander Upcoming Movies

Anirudh has been busy for years, and the next few years look just as packed. Here is his list of upcoming projects:

Ani 38 – Coolie

Ani 39 – Madarasi

Ani 40 – LIK

Ani 41 – Magic

Ani 42 – JanaNayagan

Ani 43 – The Paradise

Ani 44 – Toxic

Ani 45 – Indian 3

Ani 46 – Jailer 2

Ani 47 – King

Ani 48 – Devara 2

Ani 49 – Rolex

Ani 50 – Vikram 3

With so many big films ahead, Anirudh is all set to keep ruling the music charts for years to come.