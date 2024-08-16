India’s Independence Day and the dream of universal freedom

By Zafar Siddiqui

I am reminded of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s seminal speech on the eve of India’s independence in 1947. After two centuries of British colonial rule, India became free, thanks to leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, and many other stalwarts of the non-violent freedom struggle that ultimately won. India’s freedom was the result of the sacrifices made by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, and many others as a whole.

The debilitating impact of British colonial rule on India can be gauged by the fact that India’s share of the world economy fell from 23% to just 4% over two hundred years due to the plunder of resources. Historical records reveal that around 29 million Indians perished due to famines induced by British policies. Renowned economist Utsa Patnaik, in a report published by Columbia University Press, calculated that Britain drained nearly $45 trillion from India between 1765 and 1938.

In the words of Nehru, “Long years ago, India made a tryst with destiny. Now the time has come when we shall redeem our pledge—not wholly or in full measure—but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out of the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”

The founding fathers of India envisioned a nation that would be prosperous, democratic, and progressive—a nation that would build social, economic, and political institutions ensuring justice and a full life for every man and woman. Their commitment to absolute equality for all citizens is evident in Nehru’s declaration: “… all of us, to whatever religion we may belong, are equally the children of India with equal rights, privileges, and obligations. We cannot encourage communalism or narrow-mindedness, for no nation can be great whose people are narrow in thought or in action.”

Today, as India continues its journey, it is essential to reflect on how well the nation is upholding the vision laid out by its founding fathers. The challenges of modern times—ranging from economic inequality to social and religious tensions—test the strength of the principles of unity, justice, and inclusivity that were so passionately championed at the nation’s birth. India’s tryst with destiny will continue as long as it remains true to this vision, which had no place for fascism, hate, and bigotry in any form or practice.

It is a matter of great pride for me that I was born in the largest democracy, India, and am now a citizen of the oldest and most powerful democracy in the world, the United States. This dual perspective has deepened my appreciation for the values of democracy, freedom, and unity, which remain as relevant today as they were at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947.

On India’s Independence Day, my hope is to see all forms of colonial rule come to an end, along with every occupation in the world. May every human being be free from occupation, oppression, and injustice, and may the principles of equality and justice guide us toward a future where freedom truly belongs to all.