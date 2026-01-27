Some journeys are remembered not just for the destination, but for the ride itself. In this write-up, let us look at one such unique journey that Maharashtra has now added as a standout attraction to India’s travel map, the Shri Malanggad (Haji Malang) Funicular Railway, officially inaugurated in January 2026. Stretching 1.2 km, it is now India’s longest funicular railway, transforming a challenging hill climb into a smooth and scenic mountain ride.

Located in Thane district near Kalyan, Shri Malanggad is both a spiritual and historical landmark. The hilltop is home to the Haji Malang Dargah, dedicated to the Sufi saint Hazrat Haji Abdul Rehman Malang, and draws devotees from all faiths throughout the year.

Close by lie the ruins of the ancient Malanggad Fort, offering a glimpse into Maharashtra’s hill-fort heritage. From the summit, visitors are rewarded with panoramic views of valleys and forested slopes, making the journey both devotional and picturesque.

Earlier, pilgrims had to climb nearly 2,600 steep steps, a trek that could take over an hour. The new funicular railway now cuts this down to a comfortable 7–10 minute ride.

The system uses two funicular trains, and each train consists of two coaches. Together, they can carry up to 120 passengers per trip. In terms of overall movement, the railway has the capacity to transport approximately 1,200 passengers per hour.

The system uses cable-pulled rail coaches designed to handle steep gradients, combining the stability of a train with the thrill of a mountain ascent. It has made the shrine accessible for elderly devotees, families, and casual travellers.

Visitor Information:

Timings: 8 AM to 8 PM daily

Ticket: Rs 150 for adults, Rs 75 for children (round trip)

Trains run every few minutes

Food court under development

The ride itself is an experience. As the bright coaches glide along curved tracks, passengers enjoy cool hill breezes and dramatic rocky landscapes a perfect setting for photographs.

How to reach this place from Hyderabad

Take a train to Mumbai, then a local train to Kalyan. From Kalyan, buses and taxis reach the Malanggad base station, where the funicular begins. An overnight trip makes it an easy weekend escape.

Blending faith, history, and modern engineering, the Malanggad Funicular Railway stands as a proud milestone in Indian tourism and a refreshing new getaway for travellers from Hyderabad.