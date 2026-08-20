India’s L&T wins Dubai Al Maktoum airport people mover order

India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in consortium with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), on Thursday, August 20, secured a large order to design and build an Automated People Mover (APM) system for Phase 1 of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

The project is part of the airport’s multi-phase expansion and is being developed by Dubai Aviation City Corporation through Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects. Once fully developed, Al Maktoum International Airport is planned to handle up to 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight annually.

L&T to deliver automated transport system

Under the Design-and-Build contract, the MHI-L&T consortium will undertake the turnkey delivery of the APM system, covering its design, construction, supply, testing, commissioning and operational readiness.

L&T will handle the design, procurement and integration of key infrastructure and systems, including guideways, DC traction substations, power distribution, signalling and telecommunications.

Its scope will also include onboard communication systems for vehicles, platform screen doors and depot equipment.

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Ramkumar S, Executive Vice President and Head of Transportation Infrastructure at L&T, said the project involves advanced technologies and multiple system interfaces, highlighting the company’s capability to execute complex integrated APM rail systems.

He said the project would be delivered with a strong focus on safety and quality.

Al Maktoum airport to replace DXB operations

The first phase of Dubai’s new Al Maktoum International Airport is scheduled for completion by 2032. Once operational, the mega-hub will gradually take over all flight operations from Dubai International Airport (DXB), currently one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

In April 2024, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport.

The expanded airport is planned to have five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, forming the centrepiece of Dubai’s long-term aviation strategy.

L&T strengthens Gulf transport presence

L&T has experience in turnkey Design-Build and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects across the railway and metro sectors. Its integrated rail systems portfolio includes projects associated with the Mumbai Metro, Dhaka Metro and Jakarta MRT networks.

The company said rising investment in next-generation mobility, urban transit and sustainable transport infrastructure across the Gulf Cooperation Council is expected to create further opportunities in the regional railway and transit sector.

The Al Maktoum International Airport contract adds to L&T’s transport infrastructure portfolio in the Gulf and strengthens its position in the region’s growing mobility sector.