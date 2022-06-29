India’s marine exports clocks an all-time high, over 30% increment recorded

New Delhi: India’s marine product exports recorded an all-time high for the year 2021-22, informed the officials on Wednesday. The growth clocked a high of over 30 per cent rounding Rs.57,586.48 crores (USD 7.76 billion).

“India shipped 13,69,264 metric tons of seafood worth Rs 57,586.48 crore (USD 7.76 billion) during 2021-22, despite heavy odds.

During the FY 2021-22, the export improved in rupee terms by 31.71per cent, in USD terms by 30.26 per cent and in quantity terms by 19.12 per cent. In 2020-21, India had exported 11,49,510 metric tons of seafood worth Rs 43,720.98 crore (USD 5,956.93 million),” read an official statement.

The Frozen shrimp remained the major export item in terms of quantity and value. Frozen shrimp, which earned Rs 42,706.04 crore (USD 5,828.59 million), accounted for a share of 53.18 per cent in quantity and 75.11 per cent of the total dollar earnings. Shrimp exports during the period increased by 31.68 per cent in USD value and 23.35 per cent in quantity.

Also Read India willing to lift ban on wheat export to Kuwait

The Chairman of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) K N Raghavan lauded the performance.

“India managed to do all-time high exports export worth US$ 7.76 billion with volume of 13,69,264 MT of seafood, despite the several challenges in its major export markets caused by the Covid pandemic,” said Raghavan.

The export of Vannamei (white leg) shrimp increased from 5,15,907 MT to 6,43,037 MT in 2021-22. Of the total Vannamei shrimp exports in USD value terms, USA accounted for 59.05%, followed by China (14.59 %), European Union (8.16 %), South East Asia (4.78 %), Japan (3.61 %), and the Middle East (3.17 %). USA also turned out to be the major market for Black Tiger shrimp with a share of 25.90% in terms of USD value, followed by European Union (23.78%) and Japan (22.71%).

Other items, the second largest export item, fetched Rs 3,979.99 crore (USD 540.73 million), accounting for 12.96% in quantity and 6.97 % in dollar earnings. The export of other items increased by 43.8 % cent in rupee value and 42.94 % in dollar value. Other items comprise surimi and surimi analogue products by 56.55% in USD terms.

Frozen fish, the third largest export item, fetched Rs 3471.91 crore (USD 471.45 million), accounting for 16.55 per cent in quantity and 6.08 per cent in dollar earnings. The export of frozen fish increased by 20.44% in quantity and 17.19 % in dollar value.

Export of frozen squid, pegged at 75,750 MT, showed a growth of 23.82% in quantity and 40.24 per cent in dollar terms, and earned Rs 2,806.09 crore (383.37 USD millions).Export of frozen cuttlefish, pegged at 58,992 MT, showed a growth of 26.83 % in rupee value and 26.18 % in USD value, and earned Rs 2062.63 crore (280.08 USD millions).