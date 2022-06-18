India willing to lift ban on wheat export to Kuwait

India had expressed its complete readiness to supply Kuwait with wheat, which it had imposed a ban on in May 2022 on exporting, the local media reported.

The Indian Ambassador Sibi George assured Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahd Al-Shariaan of his country’s readiness to support Kuwait in the food commodities it needs.

According to Arabic daily Al-Rai, the Indian ambassador recalls the great role Kuwait played with his country during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included supplying India with 215 tons metric meters of oxygen.

On Wednesday, June 15, the UAE authorities ordered a suspension of the export and re-export of wheat and wheat flour of Indian origin.

This will not allow the use of Indian wheat for any purposes other than for local consumption in the Gulf country.

On May 14, the Indian authorities announced a ban on wheat exports; for fear of jeopardizing their food security.

Also Read India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect

Meanwhile, wheat crops in India were hit by a record heat wave, which disrupted production.

India is the eighth largest wheat exporter in the world, accounting for 4.1 percent of total global wheat exports in 2020-2021.

Although it is the second-largest wheat producer in the world, India consumes most of the wheat it produces.