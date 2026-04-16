There are some journeys that don’t just take you to a place they quietly change how you feel. Beyond the usual city rush, lies a peaceful escape where silence, colour, and spirituality come together. Tucked in the hills of Odisha‘s Chandragiri, the Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery often called “Mini Tibet” offers a refreshing break from routine.

A Monastery with History and Soul

This monastery is not just beautiful, it has a story. After Tibet’s political upheaval in 1959, many Tibetans settled here, turning Chandragiri into a cultural hub. Locally known as Phuntsokling, meaning “land of happiness and plenty,” the monastery was approved by the Dalai Lama in 1998, with construction completed in 2008 and inauguration in 2010.

Architecture That Stands Tall

Built in the Atanpuri style inspired by Nalanda, the monastery is spread across nearly 10 acres and rises five storeys high (around 70 feet). The campus blends Tibetan, Nepalese, and Bhutanese influences, with detailed artwork and colourful elements throughout.

Inside, a 23-foot-high Buddha statue dominates the prayer hall, while a 17-foot statue of Guru Padmasambhava adds to its spiritual presence. These grand structures, combined with the calm surroundings, create a space that feels both majestic and peaceful.

Life Inside the Monastery

Around 200 monks live and study here, making it a centre for Tibetan learning. Walking through the campus, you’ll see young monks going about their daily routines studying, walking, and sharing quiet moments. It gives the place a lived-in warmth beyond its visual beauty.

A Space for Reflection

The interiors are rich with colour and detail. Walls and ceilings are covered with intricate murals and mandalas in deep reds, blues, and gold. The peaceful atmosphere encourages visitors to slow down, sit quietly, and take in the surroundings.

Visitor Information (Easy Guide)

Entry Fee: Rs.5 per person

Timings: 6:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Campus Size: 10 acres

Time Needed: 2-3 hours

How to Travel from Hyderabad

From Hyderabad, you can take a flight to Biju Patnaik International Airport, the nearest major airport. From Bhubaneswar, Chandragiri is around 270 km away and takes about 6-7 hours by road.

Another convenient option is to travel by train or flight to Berhampur, Odisha. From Berhampur, the monastery is about 80 km away and can be reached in 2-3 hours by cab or bus.

A Pause Worth Taking

In a fast, transactional world, places like this feel rare. Padmasambhava Mahavihara is more than a destination; it is a pause, offering quiet, balance, and a chance to reconnect with yourself.