India's most expensive film: Budget of Ramayana is Rs...

Mumbai: The much-anticipated film Ramayana has already begun its shooting, and it promises to be a global spectacle. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

Each and every update about Ramayana is garnering a lot of attention and the latest update is about the budget of the film.

Ramayana Budget

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s budget is over a staggering Rs. 835 crore, making it the costliest Indian film ever produced.

“Ramayana is not just a film but an emotion and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a global spectacle. The Rs. 835 crore budget is just for Ramayana: Part One. He (Namit Malhotra) plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram,” a source close to the production team informed the news portal.

The post-production work alone requires 600 days, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle.

Ramayana: Part One is expected to be released in October 2027. The film aims to take audiences on an extraordinary visual journey, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying the iconic character of Lord Ram.