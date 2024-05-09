Legal troubles for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s movie

Mumbai: The epic film Ramayana has been making headlines as one of the biggest Indian productions in recent times. With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash essaying key roles, expectations have been sky-high. However, the project has hit a roadblock due to legal complications.

The Producers’ Exit

Bollywood producers Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind were initially part of the project. However, they recently walked out, and the reasons behind their exit were not publicly disclosed. Madhu Mantena issued a notice regarding his stakes in “Ramayana.”

The official statement read:

“The members of the public are hereby informed and put to notice that Prime Focus Technologies Limited had pursuant to an Assignment Agreement entered into, with our client Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP in April 2024 sought to acquire the Intellectual Property Rights of our client in the Project Ramayana (being the script and material ‘Ramayana’ based on the epic) for an agreed consideration amount as per the terms of the Assignment Agreement. However, the assignment under this Assignment Agreement has not taken effect till date, as the payment required to be made by Prime Focus Technologies Limited for the assignment to take effect, has not been made it to our client”.

“Accordingly, the rights in Project Ramayana continue to vest in our client and Prime Focus Technologies Limited has no right, title or interest in it. The use / exploitation of the script or material or any rights of our client in Project Ramayana, by Prime Focus Technologies Limited in its upcoming film ‘Ramayana’ (being directed by Nitesh Tiwari) or by any person claiming through or under Prime Focus Technologies Limited or by any person claiming through or under Prime Focus Technologies Limited or by any other person enabling the same, constitutes an infringement of our client’s copyright, for protection whereof, our client shall take the necessary steps as may be advised,” the statement further read.

Recent reports suggest that Namit Malhotra and his firm DNEG have taken over the project, effectively sidelining Madhu Mantena. The casting process is now being handled by Nitesh Tiwari, who has faced challenges in finalizing the cast. Vijay Sethupati is reportedly out, and the makers have approached Harman Baweja for a role in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor – Sai Pallavi on the sets of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana! They look really gooood!!

Any guesses on what does GPWR stand for? pic.twitter.com/6BYyZWsn8E — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) April 27, 2024

The film’s budget, estimated at a staggering Rs 500-600 crore rupees, allows for cutting-edge visual effects. Ayodhya’s grandeur, battles, and mystical elements will come alive on screen.

Apart from the main actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Arun Govil will play Raja Dashrath, Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, Sakshi Tanwar will play Mandodari, and Navin Polishetty will play Lakshman.