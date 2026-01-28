India’s most valuable stars: Prabhas tops, SRK and Salman follow

Hyderabad: Prabhas, India’s biggest star and a Tollywood pan-Indian superstar, has recently faced a setback with his latest film, The Raja Saab. Despite a grand buzz and anticipation, the movie struggled at the box office, with collections dropping sharply. Despite this setback, Prabhas continues to hold his position as one of the most valued actors in India, as evident from his recent ranking.

Even with a few underperforming movies in recent times, Prabhas remains a major figure in the Indian film industry. His market value is estimated at a whopping Rs. 7,132 crores, largely driven by his blockbuster films such as Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD. These films have catapulted him to global stardom, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

Image source: The Raja Saab Trailer

India’s Most Valued Actors

The recent list of the most valued actors in India further highlights Prabhas’ dominance, even with his recent box-office disappointment. Here’s the full list of the top 10 actors:

1. Prabhas : Rs. 7,132 crores

2. Shah Rukh Khan : Rs. 4,124 crores

3. Salman Khan : Rs. 3,987 crores

4. Aamir Khan : Rs. 3,871 crores

5. Rajinikanth : Rs. 3,115 crores

6. Ranveer Singh : Rs. 2,913 crores

7. Allu Arjun : Rs. 2,892 crores

8. Akshay Kumar : Rs. 2,531 crores

9. Jr. NTR : Rs. 2,331 crores

10. Ram Charan : Rs. 2,130.74 crores

After The Raja Saab, Prabhas is now shifting his focus to his next exciting project, Spirit, which will be directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new venture, hoping it will bring Prabhas back to his glory days.