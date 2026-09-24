India’s richest actors 2026: SRK’s net worth falls, who’s top 1?

Mumbai: The latest Hurun India Rich List 2026 is out, revealing the wealthiest individuals in India based on their estimated wealth as of August, 2026. While the list features some of the biggest names from the business world, Bollywood stars have also made their presence felt.

So, who is the richest actor in India according to the latest Hurun list?

India’s richest actor: SRK and his net worth

Well, despite not having a theatrical release since 2023, Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule the list of India’s richest actors, with an estimated net worth of Rs 10,000 crore.

Instagram – Shah Rukh Khan



The 15th edition of the Hurun India Rich List puts the superstar comfortably ahead of other leading Bollywood actors. However, his latest estimated wealth is lower than the Rs 12,490 crore figure reported in the 2025 list, marking a decline of around 20 percent.

Earlier this year, the Hurun Global Rich List had estimated Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth at around Rs 10,800 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth beyond films

Shah Rukh Khan’s massive fortune does not come from his acting career alone. Over the years, the superstar has built a business empire spanning film production, visual effects, sports and brand endorsements.

His business interests include Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house he runs with wife Gauri Khan, and Knight Riders Sports, which owns stakes in cricket franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and other international teams.

Red Chillies Entertainment has also established itself as a major production and visual effects company, making Shah Rukh’s financial empire much bigger than his film earnings.

Amitabh Bachchan is second richest actor

Following SRK on the list is veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, with an estimated wealth of Rs 4,000 crore.

His wealth has reportedly increased significantly from the Rs 1,630 crore figure mentioned in the 2025 Hurun India Rich List.

The legendary actor’s wealth comes from several sources, including his decades-long film career, investments, real estate and assets managed through his family office.

Salman Khan enters with Rs 3,000 crore

Salman Khan also features among the richest actors in India, with an estimated net worth of Rs 3,000 crore. The superstar’s wealth comes from his long-running film career, brand endorsements, television appearances and business ventures.

Hrithik Roshan has Rs 2,500 crore wealth

Hrithik Roshan takes the fourth spot among the richest actors, with an estimated wealth of Rs 2,500 crore. His wealth has also increased from the Rs 2,160 crore figure reported in the 2025 list.

Apart from films and endorsements, his fitness and lifestyle brand HRX remains one of his key business interests.

Top richest actors in India in 2026

Shah Rukh Khan – Rs 10,000 crore

Amitabh Bachchan – Rs 4,000 crore

Salman Khan – Rs 3,000 crore

Hrithik Roshan – Rs 2,500 crore

SRK’s next film

Shah Rukh Khan has not had a theatrical release since 2023, when he delivered three films in one year Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All three films performed strongly at the box office, marking one of the biggest comeback years of his career.

The actor is now gearing up for his next release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.