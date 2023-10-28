India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani receives death threats

In the threatening email, it was written, 'If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India'

Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (File photo/ANI)

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores.

According to the Mumbai police, it was written in the threatening email that “If you don’t give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.”

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Ambani’s security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

