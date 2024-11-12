India’s smart device adoption grows but usage slips: Survey

As smart device adoption in India is on the rise, the actual usage of these devices is declining, states a new consumer survey report by a Gurgaon-based market research firm named Techarc.

The report titled ‘India Connected Consumer 2025’, surveyed 4,500 individuals from metro and non-metro cities. Over 27 per cent of respondents reported reducing or stopping the use of at least one smart device, with the study covering seven categories of smart devices, including smartphones, home appliances, entertainment systems, and smart security.

The survey also revealed that over 22 per cent of respondents are willing to upgrade their current smart devices, focusing on improvements in quality, features, and user experience rather than acquiring new devices. Additionally, 42 per cent of consumers are interested in AI-powered features, believing they could enhance the utility of various smart products.

Further, consumer awareness of smart devices is also growing, with 73 per cent of respondents understanding the importance of chipsets in these devices. MediaTek leads with 38 per cent of users, followed by Qualcomm at 24 per cent and Intel at 7 per cent.

In the automotive sector, Techarc predicts that cars priced above Rs 20 lakh will increasingly feature 5G M2M connectivity, on-device GenAI, and cloud connectivity. The survey also identified MG Motors as the leader in smart car offerings, with 21 per cent of respondents ranking it first, followed by Kia Motors and Tata Motors.

According to a recent report, India’s smartphone market is estimated to grow 7-8 per cent this year, driven by strong demand for premium, 5G and AI smartphones.

The mobile handset market in India is expected to maintain steady growth.