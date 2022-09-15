India’s trade deficit widens 139% to $27.98 bn in August

New Delhi: India’s trade deficit in August widened by 139 per cent to $27.98 billion from $11.71 billion recorded during the corresponding period of last year.
According to Commerce Ministry data, India’s merchandise exports went up by 1.62 per cent to $33.92 billion in August 2022 against $33.38 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year.
Imports rose by 37.28 per cent on year-on-year basis, thus widening the trade deficit.
Meanwhile the country’s overall exports (including merchandise and services) in August 2022 stood at $57.47 billion, showing a growth of 6.75 per cent over the corresponding period.
Overall imports in August 2022 were estimated to be $75.84 billion, showing a growth of 33.15 per cent over corresponding period of last year.