IndiGo crisis enters fifth day, 115 flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad airport) on Sunday, December 7, saw 115 IndiGo flights being cancelled, with 61 departures and 54 arrivals.

With today, the number of suspended flights reached 519 in the last five days (between December 3 and 7).

The previous day, IndiGo released a statement offering a full refund on all cancellations/reschedule requests for travel bookings between December 5, 2025 and December 15, 2025. It also said that IndiGo over 95 percent of network connectivity had been re-established.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers finally acknowledged the catastrophe after maintaining a stoic silence on the crisis for three days.

IndiGo’s on-time performance hit rock bottom at 3.7 percent, triggered by disruption in operations amid the transition to the second phase of new flight duty and rest period norms for pilots, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry website.

The second phase of these norms, which came into force from November 1 and consists of a change in night definition to 12 am- 6 pm from 12 am-5 pm earlier, and restricting the number of night landings to two from six earlier, applies to all domestic carriers.