IndiGo flight to Srinagar hits sudden hailstorm, lands safely; nose damage reported

New Delhi: IndiGo on Wednesday, May 21, said its flight from the national capital to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm, which reportedly damaged its nose. However, the plane landed safely at the Srinagar airport.

Officials said the flight, carrying more than 220 people, faced turbulence, prompting the pilot to report the “emergency” to air traffic control at Srinagar.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar,” the airline said in a statement.

Also Read FIR against Pune student after derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad

According to IndiGo, the airport team attended to the customers after arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their wellbeing and comfort.

“The aircraft will be released post-necessary inspection and maintenance,” it added. The aircraft has been declared AOG (Aircraft on Ground).

In videos that surfaced on social media, passengers, including children, are heard screaming and reciting prayers aloud. Passengers also reported cabin luggage tumbling amid the chaos.

Worst nightmare 😱



Delhi–Srinagar IndiGo flight hit by severe turbulence



Flight 6E-2142 was caught in a terrifying hailstorm just before landing in Srinagar, forcing an emergency landing around 6:30pm



All 227 onboard are safe. Turbulence was severe, damaging the plane's nose… pic.twitter.com/mIRsB4aUL5 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 21, 2025

(With inputs from PTI)