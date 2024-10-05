Indigo flights delayed at Hyderabad airport amid system outage

Hyderabad: Airline passengers faced difficulties in the Hyderabad Airport after multiple Indigo flights were delayed for departure after the flight service provider faced a system outage on Saturday, October 5.

According to reports, Indigo’s system slowdown started at 12:30 pm and was happening across the country. The glitch caused issues in check-in, and luggage management, causing huge queues and delayed multiple flights.

More than 25 flights run by Indigo were delayed to take off from the Hyderabad Airport, which were scheduled to fly passengers to various cities in the country.

During the system outage, Indigo’s self-drop baggage counters were not working at the Hyderabad airport, which forced passengers to stand in a queue for normal check-in, which was very long due to the increased number of travellers due to the day being a weekend in the Dasara season.

Talking to Siasat.com, one passenger who was flying from Hyderabad to Bhubaneshwar said that even after doing the web check-in, she was not able to drop off her luggage at the normal drop point and had to take her luggage by herself to the boarding gate, just near the aircraft. She conveyed her discomfort with having to walk a long way, carrying the heavy luggage.

The aircraft carrier’s technical failure caused significant confusion among the passengers at the airport. As Indigo’s technical failures have been happening across airports, many domestic flights scheduled to arrive at the Hyderabad airport are also delayed.