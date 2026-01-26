IndiGo halts flights to Central Asian countries till Jan 28

New Delhi: IndiGo has cancelled its flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till January 28 due to the prevailing situation in Iran.

“We remain vigilant to developments in the region around Iran and are proactively reviewing flight operations, with safety being our highest priority,” the airline said in a post on X on Sunday.

Travel Advisory



In view of the prevailing situation and after careful assessment, IndiGo flights scheduled to operate on 26, 27… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 25, 2026

In view of the prevailing situation and after careful assessment, IndiGo said it was cancelling flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Baku (Azerbaijan) on January 26, 27 and 28.

For these destinations, the airline flies over the Iranian airspace, and due to the current situation, it is avoiding that airspace, an official said.

Generally, the duration of flights from India to these cities is in the range of six to seven hours. The airline operates flights with its A320neo aircraft on these routes that do not have the range and fuel holding capacity to operate on longer alternative routes.

IndiGo on Sunday cancelled flights between Delhi-Tbilisi and Mumbai-Almaty.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and the United States, and there are apprehensions that the situation could result in a military conflict.