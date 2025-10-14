IndiGo Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bird strike

A team of engineers from Kolkata has conducted checks in the flight as per the standard operating procedure, Meena said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th October 2025 9:31 pm IST
An image of an IndiGo Flight used for representational purpose
Representational Image

Agartala: A Kolkata-bound Indigo flight on Tuesday made an emergency landing at the Agartala airport shortly after takeoff due to a suspected bird hit mid-air, an official said.

All passengers are safe and they have been accommodated in other flights, Airport Director K C Meena told PTI.

The plane did not suffer any major damage, Meena said.

Memory Khan Seminar

“The Indigo flight took off from the MBBA Airport for Kolkata around 12.40 pm and after 20 minutes, it made an emergency landing after the pilot experienced a suspected bird hit mid-air,” he said.

A team of engineers from Kolkata has conducted checks in the flight as per the standard operating procedure, Meena said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th October 2025 9:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button