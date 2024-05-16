IndiGo launches daily flight from Abu Dhabi to new Indian cities

Abu Dhabi: India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, on Thursday, May 16, announced the launch of daily flights from Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi to Chandigarh and Kannur.

It also announced the resumption of daily flights to Lucknow.

IndiGo has added a total of 21 weekly flights in its schedule. This marks a 50 percent increase in IndiGo’s flights from Abu Dhabi, bringing the airline’s total to 63 weekly frequencies.

This includes the launch of new flights to the previously unserved city of Chandigarh, bringing the total number of destinations served from Zayed International Airport to over 120, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and chief executive officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, praised IndiGo’s capacity increase and new routes as a significant milestone in their partnership and readiness to expand and diversify their network of destinations.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo said, “This strategic expansion will solidify our presence in the United Arab Emirates and present discerning business and leisure travellers with an array of improved flight options, enabling effortless connectivity across our unmatched network. We remain committed to collaborating with Abu Dhabi Airports.”