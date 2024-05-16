Jobs for UAE residents: Emirates hiring cabin crew, check details to apply

Ever thought about starting a career in the aviation sector? Then there’s an opportunity for you.

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has announced a recruitment drive exclusively for United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents to fill cabin crew positions.

Emirates currently has 22,000 cabin crew members and is looking to hire 5,000 in this financial year.

Emirates Group recently announced record-breaking profits of Dirham 18.7 billion, granting employees a bonus worth 20 weeks of their salary.

On the back of its incredibly successful financial results and profit share, the airline is hosting a series of exclusive events in Dubai for those eager to be a part of its iconic cabin crew community.

The five-star invite-only events, designed exclusively for those who live and work in the UAE, are open to all nationalities.

To be shortlisted for the events, all aspirants need to do is check-out the eligibility criteria and fill in a simple online application form here.

Qualifications and experience

More than a year’s experience in hospitality/customer service

Positive attitude and the natural ability to provide excellent service in a team environment, dealing with people from many cultures

Minimum qualification is high school graduate (Grade 12)

Fluent in written and spoken English (ability to speak another language is an advantage)

At least 160cm tall and can reach 212 cm while standing on tiptoes, to enable you to reach emergency equipment on all aircraft types

No visible tattoos while you’re in Emirates cabin crew uniform

As Emirates cabin crew, you’ll be based in Dubai and will need to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements.

Aside from the requirements, the role requires high-quality performance, problem-solving, and managing a demanding schedule, while delivering an authentic customer experience and reflecting the Emirates personality.

Salary and benefits

Cabin crew pay is made up of three components:

Fixed basic salary Hourly pay for operated flights Overseas meal allowance

Basic salary— Dirham 4,430 (Rs 1,00,695)/month

Flying pay— Dirham 63.75 (Rs 1,449.06)/ hour based on average 80-100 hours / month,

Average total pay— Dirham 10,170 (Rs 2,31,163)/ month

The package includes meal allowances for night stops, hotel accommodation, and transportation to and from the airport.