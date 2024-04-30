Emirates hiring pilots with new higher salaries in 18 countries: Check details

Ever thought about starting a career in the aviation sector? Then there’s an opportunity for you.

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines on Tuesday, April 30, announced significant changes to its pilot recruitment policies, including higher salaries, new roles, benefits and a radical change to eligibility.

The announcement was made to commemorate World Pilots’ Day, which is celebrated on April 26.

Also Read Watch: Robotic arm can now fill your petrol tanks in Abu Dhabi

Emirates pilots fly 260 modern Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, covering six continents and 140 destinations, showcasing diverse landscapes and weather conditions.

What can Emirates pilots can expect?

Pilots undergo in-house training with skilled instructors in specially designed environments, including 10 full-flight simulators for Boeing 777s and Airbus 380s.

“Pilots at Emirates receive a competitive tax-free salary, are eligible for profit share, and are provided spacious villas in gated communities, education allowance, and excellent life, medical and dental cover. They also have access to a world-class provident fund and receive regular and complimentary financial advice,” Emirates said in a statement.

Pilots enjoy chauffeur-driven transportation, laundry services, 42-day annual leave, concessional cargo, and discounted travel benefits for family and friends.

Recruitment drive

The airline plans to increase its pilot recruitment drive as it prepares to receive its 65 A350s in mid-year and its mix of 205 777-9s and 777-8s in 2025.

Emirates plans to conduct roadshows in over 26 cities across 18 countries this year.

The company has made significant changes to eligibility criteria and salary packages, demonstrating its commitment to attracting top talent globally and enhancing customer experience.

We've unveiled exciting updates to our pilot recruitment process. Learn more about the new packages, roles, and eligibility criteria! https://t.co/mMFhNJ7eFw pic.twitter.com/iFDT8f6IG3 — Emirates (@emirates) April 30, 2024

Eligibility criteria and salaries for the pilot roles

1. First Officers

Minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time

With 4,000+ hours, can expect an enhanced salary package.

Basic salary of the first officer rated is 31,341 Dirhams (Rs 7,11,833) and the enhanced package is 33,781 Dirhams (Rs 7,67,204).

2. First Officers – non-type rated

Emirates is welcoming First Officers who are non-type rated – which essentially means those who have experience only on turbo prop or jets.

Minimum of 2,000 hours total flying time on turboprop or jets

Minimum 150 hours in the past 12 months on type

Valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted Class 1 medical

ELP4 or higher

Basic salary of the first officer rated is 31,341 Dirhams (Rs 7,11,833)

3. Accelerated Command

This is an incredible opportunity for motivated captains flying narrow-body aircraft to graduate to wide-body on Emirates’ fast track promotion programme.

Minimum of 5000 hours total flying time

Minimum of 2000 hours command time on fixed wing, multi-crew commercial jet aircraft

Minimum 150hours in the past 12 months

A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class 1 medical certificate

ELP5 or higher

Basic salary for an accelerated command is 36,446 Dirhams (Rs 8,28,042) per month.

4. Direct Entry Captains

The airline is now calling for Direct Entry Captains (DEC) to command its highly anticipated A350 fleet of 65 aircraft.

Minimum of 7000 hours total flying time time multi-crew, multi-engine

Minimum 150 hours in the past 12 months on type

Valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted Class 1 medical

ELP5 or higher

Basic salary for a direct entry captain is 46,670 Dirhams (Rs 10,60,041) including benefits.

Pilot benefits

42-day calendar annual leave

Confirmed annual leave ticket for pilot, dependents

Tax-free salary, accommodation, education allowance, and dental, medical and life insurance

How to apply

Interested candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the open positions:

Open the Emirates job portal by clicking here

Find the job that suits you the most and then click on it

Read the requirements carefully and see if you meet the criteria

Click “Apply”