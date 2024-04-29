Watch: Robotic arm can now fill your petrol tanks in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has introduced a robotic arm capable of swiftly refueling vehicles at petrol stations.

The company plans to launch a robotic arm by the end of the year, currently undergoing a pilot phase at Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

It is part of ADNOC’s five-year strategy to enhance the convenience of car filling up.

This is a first-ever certified and tested innovation in the region for fuel stations to boost staff productivity and decrease wait times.

The cutting-edge technology uses artificial intelligence to automatically fill your car’s petrol tank, adjusting fueling based on your habits, with an application providing precise fuel amounts.

How it works?

Drivers arrive at the ADNOC station, can choose the fuel type at the filling station using either a touchscreen interface or the mobile app.

The robotic arm, equipped with a specialized nozzle, aligns with the tank opening using sensors to extend towards the vehicle.

We're proud to announce the launch of our robotic fueling arm pilot in Abu Dhabi during UAE innovation month. Pioneering the future of AI-driven customer experience enhancements. A first in the region and first to be certified and tested to operate during the hot summer climate. pic.twitter.com/d4j27tXbSm — ADNOC Distribution (@ADNOCdist) February 11, 2024

Once correctly positioned, the arm will inserts the nozzle and pumps fuel into the vehicle.

Advanced sensors and cameras are utilized to monitor the process for safety and efficiency, ensuring a smooth operation.