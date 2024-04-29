Watch: Robotic arm can now fill your petrol tanks in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has introduced a robotic arm capable of swiftly refueling vehicles at petrol stations.
The company plans to launch a robotic arm by the end of the year, currently undergoing a pilot phase at Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.
It is part of ADNOC’s five-year strategy to enhance the convenience of car filling up.
This is a first-ever certified and tested innovation in the region for fuel stations to boost staff productivity and decrease wait times.
The cutting-edge technology uses artificial intelligence to automatically fill your car’s petrol tank, adjusting fueling based on your habits, with an application providing precise fuel amounts.
How it works?
- Drivers arrive at the ADNOC station, can choose the fuel type at the filling station using either a touchscreen interface or the mobile app.
- The robotic arm, equipped with a specialized nozzle, aligns with the tank opening using sensors to extend towards the vehicle.
Watch the video here
- Once correctly positioned, the arm will inserts the nozzle and pumps fuel into the vehicle.
- Advanced sensors and cameras are utilized to monitor the process for safety and efficiency, ensuring a smooth operation.
- The robotic arm retracts the nozzle after completing the refueling process, indicating to the driver that the process is complete.