Watch: Robotic arm can now fill your petrol tanks in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2024 7:40 pm IST
Photo: Time out Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has introduced a robotic arm capable of swiftly refueling vehicles at petrol stations.

The company plans to launch a robotic arm by the end of the year, currently undergoing a pilot phase at Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

It is part of ADNOC’s five-year strategy to enhance the convenience of car filling up.

This is a first-ever certified and tested innovation in the region for fuel stations to boost staff productivity and decrease wait times.

The cutting-edge technology uses artificial intelligence to automatically fill your car’s petrol tank, adjusting fueling based on your habits, with an application providing precise fuel amounts.

How it works?

  • Drivers arrive at the ADNOC station, can choose the fuel type at the filling station using either a touchscreen interface or the mobile app.
  • The robotic arm, equipped with a specialized nozzle, aligns with the tank opening using sensors to extend towards the vehicle.

Watch the video here

  • Once correctly positioned, the arm will inserts the nozzle and pumps fuel into the vehicle.
  • Advanced sensors and cameras are utilized to monitor the process for safety and efficiency, ensuring a smooth operation.
  • The robotic arm retracts the nozzle after completing the refueling process, indicating to the driver that the process is complete.

