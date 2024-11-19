IndiGo plane faces tech issue; diverted to Delhi

New Delhi: An IndiGo plane flying from Jaipur to Dehradun was diverted to the national capital on Tuesday evening due to a technical issue.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft will be back in operations after necessary maintenance.

A source said there was an engine issue but it could not be independently confirmed.

IndiGo said its flight 6E 7468 operating from Jaipur to Dehradun was diverted to Delhi due to a technical issue. The number of passengers on the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

An alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers, the airline said and also apologised for the inconvenience caused to them.

Earlier in the day, an IndiGo aircraft from Bengaluru to Male was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue.