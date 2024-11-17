Fog affecting visibility in Delhi, may delay flights: IndiGo

DIAL, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport that handles around 1,400 flight movements daily, also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th November 2024 1:29 am IST
Indigo launches new direct flights from Hyderabad airport.
Representational image

New Delhi: Private carrier IndiGo on Sunday night said fog is affecting visibility in the national capital which could delay flight schedules, while Delhi airport operator DIAL has put in place low visibility procedures.

The national capital is grappling with high pollution levels which have resulted in lower visibility at various parts of the city.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules,” IndiGo said in a post on X at 11.44 pm.

Also Read
IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption

In a separate post at 10.14 pm, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport and that flight operations were normal.

DIAL, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport that handles around 1,400 flight movements daily, also advised passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th November 2024 1:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button