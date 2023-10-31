IndiGo resumes flight services on Hyderabad-Maldives route

The non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Male will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has announced the resumption of flight services by IndiGo Airlines, on the Hyderabad-Maldives route.

This comes after a surge in demand by air passengers ahead of the Diwali festival and a long weekend in November.

Maldives has consistently been a preferred destination for Indian travellers, witnessing a notable increase in visitor numbers from India.

On October 31, IndiGo flight 6E-1797 will depart from Hyderabad at 12:40 pm and arrive at Male Airport at 2:30 pm, with a travel time of 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Flight 6E-1798 from Male will depart at 3:55 pm and arrive at Hyderabad Airport at 6:45 pm, with a travel time of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Male will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

With India playing a pivotal role in promoting tourism in the Maldives, these flight options will cater to the needs of Indian travellers, further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

