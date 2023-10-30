IndiGo commences flight operations to Salem in Tamil Nadu

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2023 10:25 pm IST
Tripura: Man tries to open emergency door of flight mid-air, detained
Representational image

New Delhi: Private carrier IndiGo has commenced flight operations to Tamil Nadu’s Salem, the 82nd domestic and 114th overall destinations of the airline, an official said on Monday.

“The airline will seamlessly connect Salem to Chennai daily from Sunday and to Hyderabad and Bengaluru four times a week from Monday. This strategic launch will enhance interstate accessibility and foster economic growth in the region, aligning with the regional connectivity scheme’s objectives,” said an airline spokesperson.

Also Read
IndiGo launches direct flights between Hyderabad and Colombo

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said these new routes connecting Salem to the commercial and cultural hubs of Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru will bolster tourism, trade, and provide increased accessibility.

MS Education Academy

“Customers can now travel to their favourite destinations in a significantly reduced travel time and with efficient flight options,” said Malhotra.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th October 2023 10:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button