IndiGo launches direct flights between Hyderabad and Colombo

Hyderabad: IndiGo has announced the introduction of new direct flights between Hyderabad and Colombo from November 2, 2023.

IndiGo is the first Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between the two cities, reinforcing trade, economic, and cultural ties.

This is part of IndiGo’s strategic expansion in international markets, providing customers with seamless and efficient connectivity.

Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra, said, “The introduction of these flights will not only enhance connectivity but also provide travellers with greater flexibility and convenience.”

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets on the official website.

The schedule includes Flight 6E 1181 Hyderabad-Colombo operating daily, except Wednesday, and departing at 12 noon to arrive at 2 pm.

Likewise, flight no 6E 1182 Colombo-Hyderabad operates daily, except Wednesday, and departing at 3 pm and arriving at 5 pm.