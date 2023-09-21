Hyderabad: 72 portable water tanks set up for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh Visarjan festival, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has arranged portable, excavated small water tanks at 72 locations for the immersion of the Ganesh idols.

The artificial tanks, including baby ponds, have been arranged to promote eco-friendly celebrations.

The arrangements for the visarjan have been carried out in coordination with various departments including the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Nearest water tank for Ganesh visarjan?

Immersion water tanks have been set up at several locations, spread across the city in order to safeguard the lakes and to promote a hassle-free immersion at the convenience of the citizens.

The artificial water tanks have been created at lakes such as Hussainsagar, Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Lake, Nallagandla Lake, Gopi Lake and Kapra Cheruvu among others.

The GHMC had set up such tanks in the previous years as well.

In an announcement made recently, GHMC said that it would deploy over 10,000 sanitation workers in three shifts to respectfully remove idols during immersion.

In addition to that, these water bodies are reportedly being adorned with adequate lighting, barricades, and sanitation infrastructure ahead of the festival.