IndiGo to double frequency of Mumbai-Jeddah flights

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2024 8:15 pm IST
New Delhi: Leading low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday, June 24, announced the launch of additional daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah from August 15 this year.

The airline said it would double the frequency of flights between Jeddah and Mumbai to 14 every week. This strategic expansion caters to the growing demand for travel between India and the Middle East and will provide more convenience and flexibility for travellers, it added.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s head of global sales, said: “With these additional daily flights connecting Mumbai and Jeddah, we will now operate 42 weekly flights to Jeddah from 5 cities in India. These flights will not only enhance trade and tourism opportunities between India and the Middle East but also provide customers with even more options to travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Jeddah, the second-largest city in Saudi Arabia, is a vibrant hub renowned for its stunning Red Sea coastline, historical architecture, and thriving cultural scene.

