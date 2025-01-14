IndiGo’s Goa-Mumbai flight gets hoax bomb threat

The airline did not disclose the number of passengers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th January 2025 3:48 pm IST
Indigo launches new direct flights from Hyderabad airport.
Representational image

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight from Goa to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Monday evening that later turned out to be hoax after security checks.

After landing at the Mumbai airport, the aircraft operating the flight 6E 5101 was taken to an isolation bay and all passengers safely disembarked, an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

“All standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft was positioned back to the terminal post clearance from relevant authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read
IndiGo Mumbai-Istanbul flight cancelled due to glitch, airline provides alternative aircraft

The airline did not disclose the number of passengers.

An airport official on Tuesday said a note was found onboard the plane with the message about the purported bomb threat.

A full emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport at around 10.30 pm, which was withdrawn at 11.30 pm, the official said and added that the threat turned out to be hoax.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th January 2025 3:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button