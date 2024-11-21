Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar to open by December: Telangana chief secy

Hyderabad: The construction of a new Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar at Shilparamam which will feature 106 shops is already underway and expected to be ready for inauguration by the first week of December, said chief secretary Santhi Kumari during a review meeting at the Telangana Secretariat on Thursday, November 21.

She explained that the bazaar will provide a platform for marketing products made by women’s self-help groups across the state. Officials are also working on involving IT companies and other business organizations in helping women financially for cultural and social initiatives.

The chief secretary emphasized the urgency of completing the construction of 22 Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans within the next eight months, aiming to foster greater participation of women in social and economic activities. Additionally, a target has been set to establish solar power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 MW through women’s associations.

The first phase, involving the installation of 1,000 MW capacity, will use unused government lands on a lease basis. Zero-interest loans will be provided to help finance the projects with Telangana Redco and Vidyut Discoms overseeing their maintenance.

Further, Santhi Kumari outlined plans for 600 buses to be procured through women’s self-help groups. The first phase will see the purchase of 150 buses, which will be maintained by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

Earlier, the Telangana panchayat raj and rural development department approved the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 district headquarters to support women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

A government order (GO) was issued to authorise these bhavans, for enhancing infrastructure and creating opportunities for SHGs to empower women by providing facilities to promote economic and social activities.