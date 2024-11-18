Women SHGs in Telangana get a boost with new IMS Bhavans in 22 districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has approved the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in 22 district headquarters to support women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

A Government Order (GO) was issued to authorise these Bhavans, for enhancing infrastructure and creating opportunities for SHGs to empower women by providing facilities to promote economic and social activities.

Each Bhavan will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, bringing the total investment for the 22 districts to Rs 110 crore. These buildings will serve as hubs for training programs, marketing SHG products, hosting common workspaces, organising exhibitions and SARAS fairs, and encouraging livelihood activities.

The foundation stone for the project will be laid on November 19 at the Praja Jalan Vijayotsava Sabha in Hanamkonda Arts and Science College.

The districts approved for the construction are:

Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Wanaparthy, Medak, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

These Office-cum-Training Centers will boost SHG operations by providing a dedicated platform for skill development, product promotion, and collaborative workspaces.

The state government expects the Bhavans to significantly enhance the capacity and visibility of SHG initiatives, fostering financial independence and economic growth for women in rural areas.