Indiramma houses must be built in residential areas: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 24, directed officials to ensure that the houses under the ‘Indiramma’ housing scheme are built in residential areas in Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE).

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the scheme, said beneficiaries will have problems in accessing livelihood opportunities and commuting to their places of work if the houses are built away from residential areas.

He instructed officials to identify lands of different government departments (for construction of houses) which have not been used for long, an official release said.

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It said the government is planning to construct 7,680 flats under the scheme in the first phase.

The government would construct houses in Rajendranagar, Maheswaram, Serilingampally, Ibrahimpatnam, Malkajgiri, Nampally, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Karwan, Bahadurpura, Amberpet, Kukatpally, Medchal, Qutbullapur, Sanatnagar, Secunderabad Cantonment and Malakpet assembly constituencies in the first phase, it said.

Under the scheme, the government plans to construct multi-storey buildings with each flat having a built-up area of 525 sft. The land cost would be borne by the government.

The construction of each house is estimated to cost Rs 11 lakh, and the government would provide a subsidy of Rs five lakh. The beneficiaries have to pay Rs six lakh to the government in four instalments.