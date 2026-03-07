Indiramma housing: Telangana HC seeks explanation over irregularities in Mulugu

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to submit an explanation over allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme in Mulugu district.

The court issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary of the Housing Department, the District Collector, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asking them to file their counters.

The matter has been adjourned to the 30th of this month.

Large-scale irregularities alleged

The case came to light after a woman from Mulugu district wrote a letter to the High Court alleging large-scale irregularities in the allotment of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

In her letter, she claimed that her request for a house allotment was ignored while houses were allegedly allotted to ineligible persons. She also alleged that officials collected bribes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh to grant these allotments.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the High Court treated the letter as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and initiated proceedings.

Notices issued to govt, officials

A division bench comprising Justice P Shyam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao heard the matter on Friday and issued notices to the government and other concerned authorities, seeking their response.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 30.

